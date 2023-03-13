State Street Corp Purchases 1,679,810 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679,810 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.64% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $877,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Insider Activity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,768 shares of company stock worth $12,504,729. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

