Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,626,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $903,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Shares of ZBH opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

