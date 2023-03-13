IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.57% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $1,232,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $454.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

