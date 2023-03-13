Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 632 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Paper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Paper by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,642,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.