Vai Hits Market Capitalization of $54.63 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Vai has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.63 million and $205,347.38 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00431422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.51 or 0.29161290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.