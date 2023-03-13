Spell Token Market Capitalization Reaches $73.00 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Spell Token has a market cap of $73.00 million and $8.93 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

