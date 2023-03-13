Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $753.60 million and approximately $76.41 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00431422 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.51 or 0.29161290 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,503,543 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared toward mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.

Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.