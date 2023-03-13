Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,016,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,168 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

