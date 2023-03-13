Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $761,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Dutch Bros worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $250,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NYSE BROS opened at $31.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.