Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,328 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.06. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

