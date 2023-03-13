Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $158.18 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.