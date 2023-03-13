Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 720.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $50.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,396,717.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,037 shares of company stock worth $6,440,385 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

