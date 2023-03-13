Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Holdings Raised by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

