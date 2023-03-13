Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $136.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $369.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,085,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,724,195,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,271,775 shares of company stock worth $1,176,643,167 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

