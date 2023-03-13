Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI opened at $115.56 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
