Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,850 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.