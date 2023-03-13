Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

CVCO stock opened at $284.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.19. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $299.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 11.37%. Equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

