Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

