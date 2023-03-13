Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $597,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,053 shares of company stock valued at $31,901,869. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $131.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.49. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.75.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

