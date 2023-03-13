Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,998 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $273,344.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,912 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.