Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 12,939.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,234,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $172.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

