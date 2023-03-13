Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 612.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.55 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

