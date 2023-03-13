Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FLCO opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

