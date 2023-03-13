eCash Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $549.21 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $549.21 million and $9.03 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,113.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00546186 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00153911 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00035907 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000685 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,332,292,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,332,285,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
