Flow 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.75 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004172 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $956.02 million and approximately $48.75 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.73 or 0.00431422 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,470.51 or 0.29161290 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Flow Profile
Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,417,972,341 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.
Buying and Selling Flow
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.
