Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 170,000 Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 65.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

