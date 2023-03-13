Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $75.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

