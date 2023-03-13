Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 938.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,980,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after buying an additional 6,308,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

