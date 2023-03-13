Maven Securities LTD Has $795,000 Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,190 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.38% of PFSweb worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PFSweb by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in PFSweb by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,588,478.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSweb stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

