iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

DSI stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $88.81.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

