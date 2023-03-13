Maven Securities LTD Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KKR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 7.6 %

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Stories

