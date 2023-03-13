Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 22,379 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $626,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

