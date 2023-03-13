Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 528 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after buying an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after buying an additional 374,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.48 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.