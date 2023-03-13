Maven Securities LTD Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Popular were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Stock Down 1.6 %

BPOP stock opened at $61.03 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $70.65.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Popular’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Further Reading

