Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.