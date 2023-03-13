Maven Securities LTD Invests $556,000 in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 169,170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $169.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.32 and a 52-week high of $169.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

