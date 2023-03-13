Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,369 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 2.82% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Get Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CYA stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in US fixed income and income generating ETFs, while investing in derivatives to hedge tail risk. CYA was launched on Sep 13, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.