Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 31,063 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.