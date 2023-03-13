ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Shares Purchased by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,650 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.28% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $5,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

