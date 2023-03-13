Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 273,433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 266.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 808,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 588,221 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 28.5% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 83,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ PANA opened at $10.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

