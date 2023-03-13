Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,314 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE TTP opened at $25.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

