Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Position Lessened by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,535 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Benson Hill worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Benson Hill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
