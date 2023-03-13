Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Position Lessened by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,535 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Benson Hill worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Benson Hill by 55.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,649,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,096 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Benson Hill by 11.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,708,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 604,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Benson Hill by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,942,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 355,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHIL stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Benson Hill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Benson Hill news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,132,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at $401,693.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

