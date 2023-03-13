Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.
Ares Public Funds is an investment company. They provide investment activities in leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private debt, private equity, and other types of investments. They offer alternative asset management, financial services, investment management, and direct lending.
