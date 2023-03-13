Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $3.73 Million Stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,922 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.09% of HCM Acquisition worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCMA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 272.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 93,975 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in HCM Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 99,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HCM Acquisition alerts:

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. HCM Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.90.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

