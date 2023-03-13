Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

