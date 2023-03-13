Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $2.72 Million Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,668 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122,066 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BWG stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

