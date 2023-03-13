Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 240,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 208,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 602.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 169,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 145,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IPVA opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

