Saba Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.47% of Oncology Institute worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncology Institute by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 284,807 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 240,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Oncology Institute by 131.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 101.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 771,555 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

In other Oncology Institute news, COO Matthew P. Miller bought 73,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $69,999.80. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,558.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

