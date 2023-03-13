Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 388,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Sculptor Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCU. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

SCU stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $51,705.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 547,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,059 shares of company stock valued at $313,637. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

Featured Articles

