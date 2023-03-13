Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,102 Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $285,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.53 on Monday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Cuts Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.